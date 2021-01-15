PBA: CJ Perez urged to take leadership role for Terrafirma

Terrafirma Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel feels it's time for franchise player CJ Perez to take the leadership mantle for the young team.

Perez has already proven himself for the Dyip, leading the league in the recent PBA bubble with an average of 24.4 points per game. He also normed 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists to finish a strong third in the players' statistical points rankings.

But Cardel said it was time for Perez to take the next step as Terrafirma failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

"Sabi ko sa kanya ikaw na yung Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James diyan. So you have to involve your teammates. Pagalingin mo sila," said Cardel in the PBA website.

"Magaling ka na, so pagalingin mo sila."

Cardel acknowledged that Perez couldn't do it alone.

"I told him kailangan be a leader inside. Ikaw na ang tinitingnan diyan. Ikaw na ang magdadala diyan," he said.

Terrafirma hopes to get the best talent possible in the upcoming PBA draft and add them to the Dyip's young squad that includes Juami Tiongson, JP Calvo, Andreas Cahilig, Reden Celda, Glenn Khobuntin, Jeepy Faundo, Joseph Gabayni, Bonbon Batillier, Christian Balagasay and rookie Roosevelt Adams.

"Bata itong team na ito... Ang maganda lang dito kasi mga bata, very coachable," said Cardel.

