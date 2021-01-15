Boxing: Unbeaten Ryan Garcia tells Pacquiao — ‘Please pass the torch to me’

Rising lightweight fighter Ryan Garcia has his reasons for wanting to take on Manny Pacquiao, the most apparent of which is Garcia's desire to reach the Filipino world champion's level.

"Manny is the inspiration that makes you a legend. Eight-time world champion. He's an eight-weight world champion," American Garcia said in an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"(He) came from dirt all the way to a senator in the Philippines? That's what you call a legend."

To become a superstar, Garcia said he feels he must beat somebody of Pacquiao's stature, in the same way Pacquiao beat Oscar De La Hoya in 2008

"You've seen Oscar (De La Hoya) pass that torch to Manny . . . Muhammad Ali, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and now guess what? It's my turn," the 22-year-old said.

Garcia, who is unbeaten in 21 fights, is also promoted by De La Hoya.

In his most recent outing, Garcia stopped Luke Campbell via seventh-round knock out after fighting back from a second-round knockdown.

Garcia said he wanted to challenge Gervontae Davis for the WBA lightweight belt, but his dream fight is against Pacquiao.

"That's why maybe after Gervontae, hopefully, this is out of respect, this is not calling (Pacquiao) out. I don't want people to think I'm calling him out, that's stupid," said the current WBC interim lightweight champion.

"I'm just saying we share the ring together and please pass that torch to me."