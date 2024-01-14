Zach David: A Filipino Formula driver and F1 dreamer

MANILA — Will there ever be a Filipino Formula 1 driver? There has not been one since it started in 1950, but Zach David is revving up to make this a reality.

To be the first Philippine flag bearer in the pinnacle of motorsport has been the driving force of a 16-year-old racer from Santa Ana, Manila.

Zachary David, or “Zach” as his peers call him, has been on the tracks since he was four years old when his parents introduced him to karting.

“I was interested in cars and my parents saw the interest in that, so they took me to the Carmona Race Track and that’s where I started learning karting,” he told ABS-CBN News.

After just two years, he went on to compete in his first international race–the 2014 Asian Karting Open Championship (AKOC) in Macau–and won.

In the same year, David won the Cadet Karter of the Year award at the 2014 Petron Blaze 100 ROK Cup Super Karting Series. In 2015, he received the Tony Siddayao Award for Outstanding Philippine Athletes.

He was also the overall champion in the MiniROK division of the AKOC in 2017, clinched the national MiniROK championship title in the 2018 Petron Blaze 100 ROK GP Super Karting Series, and dominated the Cadet Class Championship of the 2018 IAME X30 Southeast Asia.

When 2020 came, the pandemic could have stalled David’s momentum in his budding career but instead, the wunderkind used this opportunity to further propel his career by bringing his talents to Europe.

His tenacity, dedication, and talent warranted entry into the FIA Karting Academy Trophy, FIA Karting European Championship, and WSK Euro Series at the age of 13.

“Gustong kumarera ni Zach. Eh that time, may COVID, ‘di ba? Hindi kami makaalis. So ginawa namin, may kakilala kami doon sa Malta, nagpatulong kami para makapunta. Kasi that time talaga lockdown e, di kami makaalis e,”Jeff David, Zach’s father, told ABS-CBN News.

“So with the letter ng CIK-FIA, pati ‘yung Malta Motorsport Federation, tumulong sila kaya sila ‘yung nag-support sa amin para makapunta sa Europe kasi kung hindi, dalawang taon kaming titigil, walang karera,” he added.

Malta issued his local racing license and thus the Malta-Philippines pair of flags David represented in his races so far.

In 2022, David raced in major karting competitions under the Sauber Karting Team, the junior team of Sauber Motorsport AG, which competed as Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 in the recent years until 2023 and will rebrand as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber in 2024.

Shifting gears and changing perspective

Somewhere along his karting career, what used to be just a hobby for David shifted into a well-curated dream that would give direction to his promising drive on the fast lane.

“It started out as a hobby when I was young; I did it for fun,” he told ABS-CBN News.

He also recalled the moment he realized what he ultimately wanted to achieve.

“I looked at the TV and I saw F1 and then I said “Oh, I wanna be there someday.” So I think that’s the point where it became more of a career or professional thing for me.”

After karting, competing in Formula 4 is the next step towards Formula 1, the top of the formula racing ladder—and it did not take long for David to start competing in this higher level.

It was also in 2022 that David moved up to the single seaters as he debuted in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship under US Racing and took home a best 5th-place finish at Lausitzring, Germany.

The young speedster got into more competitive races in 2023 with his entry into the Formula 4 UAE Championship where he raced for R-ace GP in collaboration with Campos Racing.

It was during Round 2 in Kuwait where David clinched his maiden Formula 4 career victory. He then went on to bag more wins and podium finishes among the rookies, and capped off the championship with a 5th place finish in the category.

David also raced in the final event of the Formula Winter Series and emerged the fastest twice at the circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

He further proved he was a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive Italian F4 Championship, where he fought alongside other young aces backed by Formula 1 teams for a full season.

He impressed with four overall podium finishes to clinch the third place in the rookie standings, and seventh in the drivers absolute rankings.

“It feels good, obviously, because that team is so dominant and we were the ones to, I’d say, break that. So it feels like that. I just hope I can keep doing that in the future,” David said on fighting head-to-head against the Prema team, which held the top two placements in the rookies.

David sealed his rookie year in Formula 4 with a best 4th place finish in the inaugural season of Euro 4 Championships, a new series organized by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion.

Onto the next level: Formula Regional

Now equipped with an improved skill set from his fruitful Formula 4 competitions, David is looking to dominate in the next rung of FIA’s Road to F1 ladder.

David has been confirmed to race in the Formula Regional Middle East and Formula Regional European Championships.

Formula Regional is the level after Formula 4 and prior to Formula 3, Formula 2, and ultimately, Formula 1.

Racing with R-ace GP, David will take part in the first three rounds of the Middle East races split between the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Autodrome.

David will then see action in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), which will set its battlegrounds on Formula 1 circuits for all its 10 rounds including Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Red Bull Ring in Austria, and Monza Circuit in Italy, among others.

The greater goal

As the Philippines is yet to be known in the global motorsport scene, a Filipino driver performing well on the grid is a surprise among David’s peers.

“They’re always a bit surprised everytime I do well. They’re always a bit surprised but it’s kind of like a happy surprise, I’d say,” he said.

“It’s a bit like unexpected but they don’t really feel anything bad towards me so it’s really nice. They’re always happy for me everytime I do well,” he added.

More than his colleagues, support from his family motivates him despite being away from them, except for his father who stays with him in Malta.

“It’s quite hard but I think it’s something I really want to do, so it’s kind of a sacrifice I have to make,” he said.

“He gives me a lot of emotional support. I think it’s more of a reassuring feeling that he’s always there with me which helps me stay a bit more calm and be less worried about things,” he said fondly about his father.

His support system, combined with his talent, skills, and discipline to create a name for himself in the sport carry him toward each victory and milestone he achieved and has yet to conquer.

To anyone who aspires to get into racing, he has this to say.

“If you’re already in the sport, I’d say you have to enjoy it. You have to have fun with it because that’s where everything is gonna come from," he said.

“If you have fun with it, it would automatically give you motivation and give you discipline to do well in the sport. And if you want to join in, I’d say start small, don’t start it big, just take it step by step, see where it takes you eventually if you really enjoy it.”

Taking his own advice, David surely does have fun taking it step by step onto the bigger leagues.

For this teenager with an immense love for speed, does he see himself as anything else on the off chance that he was not on the grid?

“To be honest, I’m not really sure. I’ve only ever thought of myself as racing.”

Every race that he carries with him the Philippine flag goes beyond representing his nationality—it also serves as an opportunity for David to change the trajectory of progress and build up the reputation of the Philippines in the racing world.

“It means a lot to me. It means I can put a lesser known country, I can make it more known and I hope I can do that.”

Will there ever be a Filipino Formula 1 driver? There has not been one since it started in 1950, but David is already on his way to make this a reality.