UAAP: FEU-Diliman rises to solo 3rd in boys' volleyball

The FEU-Diliman boys' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Reigning champion Far Eastern University-Diliman avenged its first round loss to National University-Nazareth School in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament on Sunday.

The Baby Tamaraws came away with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep, raising their second to 7-3 to stay in solo third.

They are a game behind the Bullpups, who slipped to 8-2, as both squads remain in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

It was a testy game, with Yuan Mendoza of NU-Nazareth receiving a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third set. A big hit from FEU's Kyle Tandoc put the Baby Tamaraws at match point, though his service error also kept NU-Nazareth alive.

Unfortunately for the Bullpups, Dave Lardizabal also committed an errant serve, allowing FEU-Diliman to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Ateneo recorded its second victory in the girls’ tournament after sweeping UPIS, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16. With the win, the Blue Eagles' ended a six-match losing streak, keeping the Junior Fighting Maroons winless in eight assignments.

Ateneo improved to 2-6 overall in sixth.

In other boys’ games, DLSZ emerged victorious in a five-set match against UPIS, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11, to claim its fourth win.