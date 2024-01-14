Beau Belga of Rain or Shine in action against Converge in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioners' Cup, January 14, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters will enter the PBA quarterfinals in a victorious manner.

This, after the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad fended off the Converge FiberXers, 112-111, in the league’s 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Leading the E-Painters’ charge was Beau Belga who had 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists as they improved to 6-5 to end the elimination round.

This was also their sixth win in a row, and they will enter the quarters as the seventh-seeded squad.

The game between TNT Tropang Giga and the current second-seeded Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will determine who ROS will face in the next round as Phoenix can still advance as either the no.2 or no.4 due to their point differential with Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

Meanwhile, the Aldin Ayo-led team will end the conference with a 1-10 standing.