NBA: Well-rested Bucks overpower Curry-less Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second half at Fiserv Forum on Jan 13, 2024. Michael McLoone, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton combined for 84 points, and the well-rested Milwaukee Bucks overpowered the short-handed Golden State Warriors late for a 129-118 victory Saturday night in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo led the way with a game-high 33 points. Lillard had 27 and Middleton 24 and a game-high 10 assists for the Bucks, whose only game since Monday was a 33-point breeze over the visiting Boston Celtics.

Playing the second night of a road back-to-back and doing so without Stephen Curry (rest), the Warriors also had three players score 20 or more points, led by Jonathan Kuminga with 28. Brandin Podziemski had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points.

The Warriors led by as many as seven points, that coming when Thompson nailed a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 72-65 lead at the midpoint of the third quarter. But two bursts eventually allowed the Bucks to win for just the third time in their last seven games.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Less than two minutes after the Warriors had gone up by seven, Milwaukee regained a 75-72 advantage thanks to two Antetokounmpo dunks and consecutive 3-pointers by Bobby Portis and Lillard in a 10-0 burst.

Golden State managed six subsequent ties, the last at 96-all on a Kuminga 3-pointer with eight minutes to play. But Antetokounmpo and Middleton countered with three-point plays and Andre Jackson Jr. scored on a dunk. Malik Beasley made a 3-pointer with 6:25 to go to give the Bucks a 107-98 lead.

Antetokounmpo shot 13-for-22, Lillard 9-for-19 and Middleton 10-for-13 for the Bucks, who shot 54.3 percent from the floor.

Jackson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Brook Lopez and Beasley added 11 points each and Portis 10.

Dario Saric had a team-high six assists to go with 12 points and six rebounds, while Trayce Jackson-Davis added 12 points for the Warriors, who have lost seven of 10.