Home  >  Sports

ANC

Dota 2: Blacklist Rivalry emerge victorious at Asia Pacific Predator League

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2024 05:52 PM

Pinoy Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry in the Asia Pacific Predator League at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 14, 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Pinoy Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry in the Asia Pacific Predator League at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 14, 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Abed Yusop and the rest of Blacklist Rivalry asserted their mastery of Dota 2 after outclassing fellow Pinoy team Execration, 2-0, in the Asia Pacific Predator League finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

More details to follow.
 

Read More:  Dota 2   esports   Blacklist   Blacklist International   Blacklist Rivalry   Abed Yusop   Execration   gaming   Asia Pacific Predator League  