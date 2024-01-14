Pinoy Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry in the Asia Pacific Predator League at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 14, 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Abed Yusop and the rest of Blacklist Rivalry asserted their mastery of Dota 2 after outclassing fellow Pinoy team Execration, 2-0, in the Asia Pacific Predator League finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

More details to follow.

