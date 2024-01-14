Home > Sports Dota 2: Blacklist Rivalry emerge victorious at Asia Pacific Predator League Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 05:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Pinoy Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry in the Asia Pacific Predator League at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 14, 2024. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News MANILA – Abed Yusop and the rest of Blacklist Rivalry asserted their mastery of Dota 2 after outclassing fellow Pinoy team Execration, 2-0, in the Asia Pacific Predator League finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Dota 2: Blacklist Rivalry's Raven asks fans not to 'hate' team after losses Dota 2: Blacklist books all-Filipino Predator League finals with Execration Dota 2: Returning Abed Yusop relishes 'right timing' in stint with Blacklist More details to follow. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Dota 2, esports, ANC, ANC Promo, abssports Read More: Dota 2 esports Blacklist Blacklist International Blacklist Rivalry Abed Yusop Execration gaming Asia Pacific Predator League