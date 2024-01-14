Rain or Shine import Demetrius Treadwell in action against Converge. PBA Images.

MANILA — Rain or Shine will enter the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals with a six-game winning streak.

The ElastoPainters’s most recent victims were the Converge FiberXers, with ROS escaping the Aldin Ayo-led squad, 112-111, on Sunday en route to their sixth straight win.

Prior to their hot streak, they were winless after their first five assignments.

The key to this, according to Beau Belga, was the E-Painters finding the right import for them — ROS’s replacement reinforcement Demetrius Treadwell.

“Siguro, ano lang, finding the right import,” said Belga, who was hailed as the Best Player of the Game, shortly following their win.

“Sa unang import namin, mostly outside threat, 10-12 shots sa labas sa kanya eh. Tapos nakakuha ng import sila coach na inside operator, so yung mga tira sa labas, napupunta sa mga locals,” he explained, pointing out how Treadwell’s presence also unlocked the offensive game of his fellow locals.

“Medyo naii-spread yung [offense] kasi kayang dominahin ni Tree yung loob eh. Minsan ang nangyayari pa, ititira niya na pero iki-kick out niya pa sa labas pag may nakita siyang [better option].”

“Talagang naka kuha kami ng import na magfi-fit in sa’min,” Belga added.

Like ‘Big Beau’, ROS mentor Yeng Guiao also vouched for their import, saying that Treadwell fits like a glove with his squad.

“Siya yung eksaktong kailangan namin,” shared the outspoken mentor. “Yung gusto ko sana sa import namin may tres, pero okay na sa’kin na wala siyang outside game as long as ganto siya ka dominante sa loob.”

The PBA champion coach also mirrored Belga’s comments on how Tree has helped the confidence of his teammates.

“Si Tree, nakakatulong at nakakaganda samin kasi nagkaka responsibilidad yung mga locals na dumiskarte ng sarili nila na importante sa playoffs.”

“Tamang import, yung mga locals namin nagkaka kumpyansa dahil alam nila ‘di sila pwedeng umasa. Ang laking bagay na marunong silang humanap ng tira at magdesisyon,” he added.

“Pag nakita mo siya sa gitna, pag dumrive ka, mag aalangan ka,” Guiao continued, commending Treadwell’s impact on the defensive end.

“Meron siyang leadership, kinakausap niya yung mga kakampi niya, at matino sa practice.”

Moving forward, Guiao shared that regardless of who they will face in the quarterfinals, Rain Or Shine will come in ready.

“Bahala sila, basta kung sinong lumabas na kalaban namin, yun yung paghahandaan namin,” said the former Gilas Pilipinas head tactician.

They will face either the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters or the San Miguel Beermen both with a twice-to-beat disadvantage, and that will be determined after Sunday's games.

Guiao, however, is focused on his team’s capabilities, especially since they are equipped with a long win streak

“Maganda naman yung assessment namin sa chances namin. We’re coming off a six-game win streak nga, pero ang importante yung ma-improve pa namin yung execution namin.”

Still, he remains grounded and dispelled the claims that they are now a championship-caliber squad.

“Ang layo pa namin eh,” said Guiao.

“Malayo pa kami para sabihin mong championship calibre. Malalaman natin yan pag dating ng quarterfinals. Twice-to-beat yung kalaban namin eh, so pag nakalusot ka dun, medyo pwede mo sabihin na matibay ‘tong team na ‘to.”

“Pero kailangan pa namin patunayan. Wala kaming karapatan mag-isip ng championship. Hanggang quarterfinals pa lang yung napapatunayan namin,” he expressed.

