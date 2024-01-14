Action between Adamson and FEU-Diliman in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University bested defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, 76-66, to become the first team to secure a place in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Justine Garcia, returning after missing the previous game due to an ankle injury he sustained a week ago, was solid in helping the Baby Falcons in securing their ninth win overall with 14 points, four assists and two steals. He also did not commit a single turnover in 23 minutes of action off the bench.

"Malaking bagay siya. Siguro mga, sabihin natin mga 40 percent or 35 percent ng opensa, nag-eevolve sa kanya. Nata-touch niya yung bola so kapag sa kanya, may positibong nangyayari," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin on Garcia.

Vince Reyes led the Baby Falcons with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Veejay Pre came through with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Dwyne Miranda chipped in 11 points, five boards, and three steals for the Baby Tamaraws.

In other games, UP Integrated School finally entered the win column with a come-from-behind 80-71 victory over University of the East. The win ended UPIS' 22-game losing streak. Before this one, the last time Junior Fighting Maroons emerged triumphant was in last year's season opener against the Junior Warriors, 101-94, in overtime last Jan. 15, 2023.

National University Nazareth School opened a two-game lead over University of Santo Tomas in the race for the second twice-to-beat slot in the Final Four with a 85-75 victory.

Nigerian center Collins Akowe was at his usual element with 16 points and 24 boards, and the Bullpups were able to get support from surprise starter Alnhumaeri Usop, who logged 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Chad Cartel also had 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the three-point area aside from putting the clamps on Wacky Ludovice in the second half.

De La Salle-Zobel ended a six-game losing skid with a 92-79 conquest of fabled rival Ateneo. As Kieffer Alas struggled offensively with a 4-of-17 shooting, Waki Espina and Maco Dabao stepped up big time, combining for 53 points as the Junior Archers secured their third win in 10 games.