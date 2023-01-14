Sarina Bolden celebrates after scoring for the Western Sydney Wanderers against Western United in the Liberty A-League. Photo courtesy of the Western Sydney Wanderers on Twitter [@wswanderersfc].



Sarina Bolden scored her first goal for the Western Sydney Wanderers in their 2-1 triumph over Western United, Saturday at the Wanderers Football Park.

The Philippines striker found the back of the net in the 11th minute to open her account in just her second game for the club.

It was the second straight win for the Wanderers, who also ended Western United's perfect start to the 2022-23 season of the Liberty A-League. Last week, Western Sydney grabbed a 2-0 triumph over Melbourne City to snap a six-match winless streak in what was Bolden's debut for the team.

Bolden finished off a well-worked team goal early in the first half, latching on to a cross by Sophie Harding and slotting past Alyssa Dall'Oste.

Hannah Keane equalized for the visiting team in the 26th minute, but an Amy Harrison strike in the 53rd put the Wanderers back in front.

They held on in the closing minutes, with Jordyn Bloomer producing a fine save in stoppage time to preserve the victory. They also survived a strong attempt from American striker Jessica McDonald, who hit the post five minutes from time.

Bolden arrived at the A-League club in December after a stint with Chifure AS Elfen Saitama in Japan's WE League.

"I think, so far, playing with Western Sydney Wanderers, it's been pretty good. I think it suits my playing style as an individual player. It's been good so far," Bolden said of the experience.

Another member of the Philippine women's national football team, midfielder Jackie Sawicki, came on for Western United in the second half for her A-League debut.

Western United won their their first seven matches of the season before this loss. They remain at the top of the league table with 21 points, while the Wanderers rise to eighth place with eight points in eight games.

