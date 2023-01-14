POC's Tolentino names chefs de mission to 2023 events

Athletes and officials from Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019. Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino athletes will compete in five major international competitions -- four regional and one world -- this year.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Friday named the chefs de mission to these events, starting with the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17 where Chito Loyzaga will lead the Philippine delegation.

Richard Gomez, who handles fencing and pentathlon, will be the chef de mission to the World Beach Games in Bali from Aug. 5 to 12, while surfing's Dr. Raul Canlas will lead the delegation in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

Wrestling's Arvin Aguilar will be the point man for the World Combat Games in Riyadh from Oct. 21 to 30, while karate's Ricky Lim will be the chef de mission to the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games (AIMAG) in Bangkok and Chonburi from Nov. 17 to 26.

"That's how busy Filipino athletes will be as sports competitions return almost all at the same time as pandemic restrictions are dramatically eased worldwide," said POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Tolentino will still have to name a chef de mission to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, after Al Panlilio begged off from the role. Panlilio cited his leadership responsibilities and obligations at the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as well as in PLDT and Smart.

"My current leadership roles and ongoing matters in the said organizations may not give me the full capacity for the CDM role," Panlilio said in his letter to Tolentino. "As much as I would be so delighted to accept this assignment, I had to regretfully decline this most prestigious position."

Panlilio added: "I will continue to provide support to the POC so that our athletes can replicate or even surpass our great showing at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, but I believe providing help outside of the CDM role should allow the POC a great opportunity to add another helping hand, which would only benefit our athletes further."

Tolentino lamented Panlilio’s decision, saying his leadership and management acumen augurs well as chef de mission for the Paris Olympics, where the POC set the bar higher following the success in the Tokyo 2021 Games.

The POC will announce a replacement for Panlilio next week, just in time for a team—led by Tolentino—flies to the French capital to seal contracts with a training camp facility for qualified Filipino athletes to the Olympics.

There are 49 sports in the Cambodia SEA Games program, 14 in the World Beach Games, 37 in the Hangzhou Asian Games, 15 in the World Combat Games and 32 regular and two demonstration sports in the AIMAG.

