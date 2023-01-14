PBA: Tenorio vows to go all out in Game 7 despite injury

Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio warms up ahead of Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio has vowed that he will give his all in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals, even as he is still recovering from an injury.

Tenorio played through an abdominal strain in Game 6 last Wednesday, but he was held scoreless in 19 minutes as the Gin Kings fell short against the Bay Area Dragons, 87-84.

The result meant that the Finals will head to a deciding Game 7, scheduled Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

"I really pushed myself to play," admitted Tenorio, who was questionable for Game 6 after suffering the injury in Game 5.

While Tenorio extended his Iron Man streak to 737 games, he was far from his best in Game 6. Tenorio missed all five of his field goal attempts, and had just one assist, one rebound, and one steal during his time on the floor.

The veteran floor general acknowledged afterward that he was still playing through pain.

"Okay naman, may certain movements lang na masakit talaga kaya limited minutes lang din. Hopefully on Sunday maka-recover na kaagad ako," he explained.

"May movement na sobrang sakit. Sa Sunday, wala, bigay na lahat 'yan," he guaranteed.

Tenorio was relieved that the do-or-die game was moved from Friday to Sunday, as the extra two days of rest can only be beneficial for him.

"Na-move ng Sunday? At least may time to recover, lalo na ako," he said.

He stressed that Ginebra cannot afford to have a slow start to Game 7, the way they did in Game 6 where they fell behind by 12 points before making a late push. The Gin Kings overtook Bay Area in the fourth quarter, even leading by seven points but couldn't stop Myles Powell in the end game.

"Actually, we played well naman," said Tenorio. "'Yun nga lang, we couldn't make baskets. 'Yung open shots, 'di namin ma-shoot. Ganoon talaga eh."

"The good news is, we still have time to recover pero may time din sila to recover, maibalik yung rhythm nila. But we'll be more ready. Hopefully, hindi na maulit 'yung slow start namin," he added. "Game 7, it's a 50-50 chance, so we'll see kung anong mangyayari."

