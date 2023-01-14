NBL: Perth sends Sotto, Adelaide to 3rd straight loss

The Adelaide 36ers could not recover from a slow start and wound up losing to the Perth Wildcats, 112-97, on Saturday afternoon at the RAC Arena.

It was the third straight loss of the 2022-23 National Basketball League (NBL) season for Kai Sotto and the 36ers, who fell to 11-12.

The visiting 36ers fell behind 32-17 after the opening quarter and never recovered. They trailed by as much as 32 points in the third frame after a Corey Webster jumper made it 89-57 for Perth.

Adelaide scored 34 points in the final period but the home team was never genuinely threatened.

Sotto started again for the 36ers but played just 11 minutes, contributing four points on 2-of-6 shooting along with two rebounds and two blocks.

Robert Franks (25 points) and Antonius Cleveland (23) led the way for the 36ers. They couldn't overcome their woeful shooting from long range, as the team combined to make just five of 28 three-pointers.

On the other end, they allowed the Wildcats to make 15 of their 27 triples. All of Perth's starters scored in double figures, led by Bryce Cotton and Brady Manek with 23 points each.

Manek added 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Webster and Tashawn Thomas finished with 17 points.

Sotto and the 36ers will try to end their slide on Thursday against the Brisbane Bullets at the Nissan Arena.