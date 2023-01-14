Former world champion Milan Melindo outpunched Thai boxer Chaiwat Buatkrathok to win the vacant OPBF silver featherweight belt in Cebu City.

Melindo, who once held the IBF junior flyweight crown, scored a unanimous decision against the Thai fighter.

Despite fighting only for the second time in 2 years, El Metodico showed the same crafty style he was known for in his career.

Melindo used crisp combinations to fluster the Thai in front of the Cebuano crowd.

Buatkrathok tried to rally in the latter rounds, but Melindo was already way ahead on points.

In the end, the judges saw it 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92 all in favor of Melindo.

Melindo improved to 39 wins and 5 defeats, while dropping Buatkrathok to his eighth defeat in 46 fights.