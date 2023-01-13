M4 world crown will cement Blacklist's legacy: Bon Chan

Blacklist International enter the M4 World Cham stage at the Tennis Indoor Senaya in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Blacklist International made a historic back-to-back appearance to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship Grand Finals.

"This really means a lot to us because there are so many reasons. Also, I think if we get this M4 World Championship, this will cement the legacy of Blacklist International. We will become the best team that was ever built in ML:BB history," head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said in a post-match press conference, Friday evening.

They players are are glad that a historic back-to-back championship is at reach.

"Sobrang saya kasi first time ‘to para sa aming lahat. Tapos ayun, may chance na mag-back to back champion kami sa worlds so kami pa lang makakagawa nun kaya sobrang saya," Kiel "Oheb" Soriano said.

Salic "Hadji" Imam agreed, adding that Echo put up a good fight.

"Sobrang saya na meron na naman kaming shot na mag-back to back tapos sobrang saya rin kasi sobrang intense nung game eh, parang sobrang refreshing nung nanalo kami kasi sobrang intense nung laban."

Blacklist will next see action in the Grand Finals to be held anew at the Tennis Indoor Senayan.