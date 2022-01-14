Aduke Ogunsanya and Thang Ponce of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. From Choco Mucho's Facebook page

MANILA -- Choco Mucho brought in two key acquisitions to its fold.

The Flying Titans announced the signing of Aduke Ogunsanya and Thang Ponce ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

"Welcome home, Aduke Ogunsanya!" the team said of the Ilongga middle blocker. "No doubt she has exceptional talent which led her to win multiple UAAP and PSL championships. Aduke’s experience will definitely help the Flying Titans succeed."

Choco Mucho also accorded Ponce the same welcome.

"With Thang’s impressive skills on the court, get ready for exciting rallies! (Denden) Revilla x Thang as your liberos? 'Walang lalapag na bola!'" the team said.

This will be Ogunsanya's first venture in the PVL. She previously played for F2 Logistics in the 2021 PNVF Champions League.

On the other hand, Ponce can finally suit up for a Rebisco-owned team. She played for Perlas Spikers last season.