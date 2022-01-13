Nuggets center Bol Bol drives against Dean Wade of the Cavaliers in their game on October 25, 2021. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP/file

Detroit's trade for Bol Bol from Denver has been voided by the Pistons over concerns they had regarding his physical, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Pistons sent guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick to Denver in the deal, which was announced Monday by the Nuggets.

It's unclear what specifically prompted the Pistons to void the deal. The Nuggets were caught by surprise, per the reports.

McGruder joined the Nuggets this week and participated in the team's shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game, though he didn't play.

Bol, 22, was the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has appeared in only 53 games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds over 6.2 minutes per game.

In 14 games with the Nuggets this season, he's averaging 5.8 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds game. He is a son of former NBA center Manute Bol.

McGruder, 30, is in his second season with the Pistons after spending time with the Miami Heat (2016-19) and Los Angeles Clippers (2019-20). In 17 games this season, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 2.5 points over 9.5 minutes per game.

He has career averages of 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 251 games (118 starts.)