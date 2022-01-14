MMA: Ex-champ Brandon Vera promises comeback

It has been a while since Brandon Vera has set foot inside an MMA cage.

But the former ONE heavyweight champion, who last fought in May 2021 when he lost the belt to Arjan Singh Bhullar, promised to return to action soon.

"It's really an exciting time to be part of ONE Championship and I promise that I will be back in the ONE Circle soon. I can imagine that being in the third or fourth quarter of this year, but you bet, I am looking forward to ramping up my training again," said Vera.

As for now, Vera is taking his sweet time enjoying his extended break with his family while staying in shape.

Still, he plans on getting back what he feels is rightfully his.

Vera held the ONE heavyweight strap for over five years, carrying the 120.1 kg weight class on his shoulders as he fought the likes of Paul "Typhoon" Cheng, Hideki "Shrek" Sekine, and Mauro "The Hammer" Cerilli.

"I will be back and I can’t think of doing anything else other than reclaiming what is rightfully mine," he said.

Vera is also pleased seeing more fighters emerge and stake their claim to the crown in ONE.

"It's a very beautiful thing to see," he said. "I’m very proud, personally, to be a heavyweight representative of ONE Championship. The talent pool just keeps on growing here at ONE."

Vera is expected to closely watch the interim title fight between Russian Anatoly "Spartak" Malykhin and Bulgarian Kirill Grishenko in the main event of ONE: Only the Brave.

"The heavyweight division is moving right along with the interim title and it shows that the division waits for no one. I'm excited to watch the heavyweights go," he said.

