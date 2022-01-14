Kai Sotto during an Adelaide 36ers practice. Photo from the 36ers Facebook page

The Adelaide 36ers will finally be returning to action on January 18 when they tackle the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Coach CJ Bruton believes Filipino baller Kai Sotto will be at full strength by then.

"He's definitely come back and as he has all off-season and since I've been here, he has shown his ability to impact the game not only on the defensive end but also the offensive end," said Bruton in Adelaide's Ask the Coach segment.

"By being so big, he has the ability by being so big he can dominant around the rim in that role. I see it no differently coming into our next game as well."

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy big man has been hampered by a sore knee, which limited him to just one game during the league's preseason games.

He was able to make his debut on December 18 in their 93-67 road loss to the Cairns Taipans. In his short appearance, he scored a point to go with his 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

But after that, the 36ers were forced to postpone several games due to health and safety protocols. They missed their games against, Perth (December 28), South-East Melbourne (January 2), Illawarra (January 9), and Perth (January 12).

Bruton said the break may be considered a "blessing in disguise" as it allowed his injured players to heal.

"Not much has changed in what we've done in our day to day stuff, but having days off and not knowing when we're playing has meant we've had to manage our health and make sure we've got enough bodies," he said.

"Again some guys have been in and some guys have been out, so we've had to manage that and find ways of not trying to reinvent the wheel, but making small gains and finding ways to keep busy and occupied, and keeping our conditioning up to speed."