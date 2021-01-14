PBA: Former La Salle guard Caracut joins draft

Former De La Salle University guard Andrei Caracut has declared his intention to join the growing list of PBA aspirants hoping to be drafted.

Together with big men Jun Bonsubre and Tzady Rangel, they submitted their application for the 2021 PBA Draft on Thursday, according to the league's website. (LINK ON LEAGUE'S WEBSITE https://pba.ph/news/la-salle-standout-andrei-caracut-signifies-intention-to-turn-pro)

They were accompanied by their agent Charlie Dy to the PBA office.

Caracut was a member of the Green Archers team who won the 2016-2017 UAAP season when the squad was led by Ben Mbala.

He later joined Alab Pilipinas in the ABL where he joined forces with 6-foot-7 center Rangel.

Bonsubre, meanwhile, played in the MPBL for the Mandaluyong El Tigre and later on moved to Zamboanga-Family's Brand Sardines.

The trio joined other aspirants including Alvin Pasaol, Leonard Santillan and Troy Rike for the March 14 event.

So far, 40 aspirants have applied for the PBA Draft.

Aspiring PBA players have until January 27 to submit their application for draft.

