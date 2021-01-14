NLEX Guiao admits Manuel is a prize catch, but

NLEX's Yeng Guiao admitted he is interested to acquire Vic Manuel from Alaska.

But he said the Road Warriors will have to let go of a lot of things just to get the 6-foot-4 power forward from the Aces.

"Baka 'yung gusto nila sa amin 'di naman namin kayang ibigay, di wala ring mangyayari," said Guiao in the PBA website.

"I think that's part of the consideration, who we have to give up. Sa akin kasi, malaking asset pa rin iyang si Vic Manuel pero I don't want to give up somebody who will also be a big contributor to our cause."

"Of course, value-for-value iyan. Alam naman namin iyon, we understand that. But I think as long as it's reasonable, as long as it's fair, both sides benefit, pwede naman iyon."

Manuel demanded a trade following a contractual dispute with the Alaska team management.

He listed NLEX among his wished destinations along with Phoenix and San Miguel Beer.

But Guiao said he now has a near-complete roster for the coming PBA season with 13 players.

Not to mention their rights to the third and fourth picks overall in the PBA Annual Draft.

"Meron kaming dalawang first round picks so parang iyon na remaining slots namin," said Guiao. "We're almost all set."

If a trade should be made, then it is Alaska that will need to start trade talks.

"I think the problem there is, si Vic Manuel mismo nagsabi na ayaw na niyang maglaro sa Alaska," cited Guiao. "There is pressure on Alaska, really, to find a trade. There is no pressure on us to find a trade. I think in terms of leverage malaking bagay iyon."

Should Aces management does so, Guiao is willing to listen.

"Sino ba naman ang may ayaw kay Vic Manuel?" said Guiao.

"So from there, siguro kung interesado sila, dapat sila mag-initiate ng usapan. But we are interested."

"We will open our doors, but we will not come forward and make a proposal. They (Aces) have to initiate it."

