McGregor’s boxing coach sees 85-90% chance MMA star will fight Pacquiao

The boxing coach of Conor McGregor is confident the MMA superstar will be able to work out a deal for a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao.

Phil Sutcliffe, who first met McGregor as a 10-year-old in the Crumlin Boxing Club in Ireland, said the UFC star will meet the Filipino champ after McGregor's MMA bout with Dustin Poirier.

“85-90 per cent chance, maybe April, March,” Sutcliffe said in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

“March, April or May. I’d like him to be in a boxing camp for at least two months.”

Both Pacquiao and McGregor have already voiced out their willingness to meet in the boxing ring for a lucrative super fight.

Pacquiao had said he wants to fight twice in 2021 and he wants to face McGregor first.

"Sa akin, McGregor," he said in a previous interview with ANC's Karen Davila. "Because I want to experience to fight an MMA fighter."

Sutcliffe expects McGregor to win against Poirier. “We don’t want him out gallivanting too much, but he has to enjoy the win, he has to enjoy the win, enjoy the contest,” he said.

UFC president Dana White, however, opposes the idea of McGregor fighting Pacquiao.

He urged McGregor to focus on MMA in 2021. He said there will be a lot of time for the MMA star to compile money fights when McGregor gets older.

“A boxing match with any of these guys, that stuff’s always going to be there,” said White.

