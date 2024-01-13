Wild Rift: G2 Blacklist China-bound for last phase of WRL Asia Season 2

MANILA — All-Pinoy League of Legends: Wild Rift squad G2 Blacklist are going to China for the final phase of Wild Rift League - Asia Season 2 after beating fellow Pinoys NAOS Esports in their playoff clash, Friday night.

After suffering a 2-4 loss against South Korean squad KT Rolster Thursday night, G2 Blacklist had to oust NAOS Esports, 4-2, in the lower bracket finals of the Asia-Pacific playoffs to represent the region in Shanghai, China.

After conceding to NAOS in Game 1, G2 Blacklist went on to win four of the next five rounds to qualify to China, where they will face KT Rolster and two other teams from powerhouse region China.

G2 Blacklist's players carried the Nigma Galaxy banner when they entered the Grand Finals of the tournament last year in Beijing, only to fall short against KeepBest Gaming.

The WRL Asia Season 2 Finals phase will be held from January 26 to 28.