UAAP: Adamson secures Final 4 ticket in girls' volleyball

The Adamson girls' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University is the first team to secure a Final 4 berth in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

This, after the Baby Falcons outlasted defending champion National University-Nazareth School, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-13 in the at the Adamson University Gym, Manila on Saturday.

The Lady Bullpups raced to a 5-1 advantage in the final set, prompting Adamson coach JP Yude to sue for time. Off the break in action, the Baby Falcons scored five consecutive points, highlighted by back-back aces by MG del Moral that put them ahead, 6-5.

Adamson stretched their lead to four points until NU-Nazareth pounced on their errors to make it a one-point game down the stretch. A clutch offspeed hit from Shai Nitura brought the Baby Falcons to match point, though a service error from Sam Cantada kept the Lady Bullpups in the hunt.

But Nitura would not be denied, as she claimed the match-winner to secure Adamson's ninth victory of the season. The Baby Falcons improved to 9-0, while the Lady Bullpups fell to 4-4 and remained in fourth place.

In another game, University of Santo Tomas recovered from a fourth-set meltdown to repulse Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-15, 25-27-25, 21-25, 24-26,15-11, and log its second straight win.

The Junior Golden Tigresses improved to 6-3, tying the Lady Baby Tamaraws for second place.

In the boys’ tournament, University of the East got back in the win column after overcoming Adamson in four sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 25-14.

UE claimed the top spot with a 9-1 record, while Adamson sits in fifth place after dropping to 5-5.

Meanwhile, UST dominated Ateneo in three sets, 25-7, 25-11, 25-5, making it three wins in a row. UST advanced to fourth place with a 6-4 record while Ateneo, who are now out of contention for the final four, stays in eighth place with a 0-10 record.