Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half at United Center on Jan 12, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Klay Thompson returned to the site of his record-setting 3-point performance and turned in another dazzling long-range show, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors to a 140-131 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Thompson, who set the NBA record with 14 3-pointers in a 2018 visit to Chicago, shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 30 points.

Golden State's Stephen Curry saved 15 of his 27 points for the final 6:05.

The Bulls took a 13-point halftime lead on the strength of a 45-point second quarter. The Warriors then exploded to a 15-point advantage with a 48-point third period, as Thompson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the period.

Golden State went up 122-110 when Curry began his late barrage with a 3-pointer.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Shooting for a fourth straight win, the Bulls got within 128-124 with 2:57 left, but Thompson buried his seventh 3-pointer of the game and Curry his sixth over a 44-second surge that broke the game open and allowed Golden State to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Warriors won despite getting outshot 58.1 percent to 52.1 percent, but Golden State did have two more 3-pointers than Chicago, 20-18.

Curry shot 6-for-15 from 3-point range and added a game-high nine assists.

Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 24 points for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins had 17, Trayce Jackson-Davis 13 and Dario Saric 12. Jackson-Davis and Saric shared team-high rebounding honors with seven apiece, while Wiggins had eight assists.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Bulls with a game-high 39 points, 11 of which came in a second quarter during which Chicago outscored the guests 45-29.

Coby White and Zach LaVine backed DeRozan with 25 points and seven assists apiece, while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points to go with seven rebounds.

LaVine also found time for a game-high eight rebounds.