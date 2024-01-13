Thirdy glad as San-En finally living up to potential

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix in action. (c) B.LEAGUE



Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix has now risen towards the top of the Japan B.League Division 1.

After enduring losing seasons in his first three years of playing professionally in Japan, Ravena’s squad, so far, is now at number one in the standings, with NeoPhoenix currently having a 24-4 win-loss record in the 2023-2024 season.

This, according to the younger Ravena brother, has made him feel great about his squad.

“Of course, I'm very happy,” said the three-time UAAP Finals MVP during their media availability on Friday.

Playing a factor in their success this season is how the squad have been taking care of the rock much better, with San-En limiting their turnovers to only 10.1 per game, their lowest in four years.

They have also improved their defense as they are only allowing their opponents to score 78.1 markers per contest which is also at its lowest in the same span.

“I’ve been here for four years now, and ngayon lang kami nagkaroon ng ganitong klaseng record,” added Ravena, who has been averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25 appearances so far this year.

San-En previously had a 12-47 record in the 2020-2021 season, a 10-48 record in the following year, and a 23-37 record in 2022-2023, meaning that they are already in their winningest one in the last four years.

Still, Ravena hopes that they can be consistent as the season continues.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to play well and to have a great record as well. Sana magtuloy tuloy lang, but I’m very happy to be a part of the NeoPhoenix line-up this year na nagpapakita ng maganda this season,” said the 2023 Asia Rising Stars Game participant.

On the other hand, Ravena said that he is also ready to extend his stellar play this year with Gilas Pilipinas if he is called to suit up for them in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“Yes, of course. I’m always available when there’s a chance. Sabihan lang nila ako, I’m right there,” he said.

For now, however, Thirdy is just keen to continue helping San-En in their rise in Japan.

