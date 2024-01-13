Courtesy: Playbook Esports

MANILA - - Pinoy Tekken superstar Alexandre "AK" Laverez finally got a crack at playing in the United States for the Tekken World Tour, impressing in the last chance qualifiers but falling short of qualifying for the main event held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This, after losing to Joe "JoeCrush" Olveda in the last chance qualifier finals.

Besting over 200 participants in the main pool, AK cracked the Top 24 before making it to the Top 8 of the competition where he faced JoeCrush for the last slot at the Tekken World Tour main event.

AK managed to snag a point against JoeCrush to keep things at bay in the best of five series. But JoeCrush came up clutch in the final moments to seal the last slot.

This was AK's first tournament in the United States after being denied of a visa multiple times for tournaments such as EVO in Las Vegas last year, among others.