Carl Tamayo of the Ryukyu Golden Kings. (c) B.LEAGUE

Despite limited opportunities with the Ryukyu Golden Kings, Carl Tamayo’s confidence is still at its highest.

The former UP Fighting Maroons star told this on Friday during their media availability, while also sharing how excited he was for the chance to play as an Asia Rising Star with his fellow Filipino imports.

“Sobrang saya, excited ako kasi yung mga makakasama ko dun, mga napapanood ko lang dati,” said the former NU Bullpups standout.

“Masarap kasi siyempre, palagi kaming magkalaban dito eh. Sa moment na ‘to, magkakakampi kami. Yung time na ganto, bihira lang mangyari samin, so sobrang happy and excited ako na makasama sila,” he added.

Tamayo also stressed that he has no regrets about forgoing his collegiate eligibility for the opportunity to play professionally.

“Worth it naman. May mga challenges lang na dumadating sakin, which is normal naman eh,” said the 6-foot-8, one-time B.League champion, who then prematurely left Katipunan despite still having three years left in his college eligibility in the UAAP.

“It’s how you face your challenges naman eh. Pero worth it naman, nagle-learn naman ako, and nagi-improve naman ako as an individual.”

In his first season in Japan, he only appeared in 16 games (four starts), logged 7.8 minutes, produced 2.5 points, grabbed 1.3 boards, and had 0.3 assists per contest.

This year, in 23 games, his averages slightly moved up to 3.9 markers, 2.5 boards, and 0.6 assists, in 12.5 minutes (seven starts).

His best game, however, came just last Wednesday, but it was when Ryukyu was defeated by the New Taipei Kings in the East Asia Super League, 67-63.

He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a rejection in almost 35 minutes of game play.

Still, Tamayo was adamant that there are no worries for him despite these numbers.

“Wala namang problema sakin, yung confidence ko, ‘di naman mawawala sakin ‘yon,” expressed the 22-year-old, who usually goes out to discover and try out Japanese food during his free time overseas, as he shared.

Tamayo also revealed that it is in these instances that he is getting even stronger, especially on the mental side of things.

“In these moments nga, dapat mas maging stronger ka mentally. Yun naman yung ginagawa ko ngayon,” said the former UAAP Rookie of the Year.

“Ready naman ako whenever they need me. Okay naman ako, wala namang nagiging problema sakin, and hindi naman nawawala yung kumpyansa ko sa paglalaro ko ng basketball.”

“Yung tiwala ko sa sarili ko, andun pa ‘rin.”

Despite his limited on-court minutes, there are plenty of lessons that Tamayo has already learned in his two seasons in the B.League.

“Yung being a professional. Yung nakikita ko yung teammates ko, kung paano sila gumalaw sa pang araw-araw, yung work ethics nila. Yun yung mga bagay na natutunan ko dito na ia-apply ko sa sarili ko,” he said of his most important learnings.

These will be the things that Tamayo will be bringing into Gilas Pilipinas, especially if he will be getting another National team invite in the future.

“Oo, siyempre naman,” the former Gilas player answered when asked if he is willing to don the national colors once more.

“If healthy lang naman ako, lagi akong [available]. It will always be an honor for me to represent our country and to help our country.”