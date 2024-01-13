Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Asia All-Stars have now won two in a row against the Rising Stars in the Japan B. League All-Star Weekend.

Carl Tamayo and the rest of the Filipino imports in the Japanese league teamed up for a 127-115 win against the Rising Stars on Saturday in Okinawa, Japan.

The former UP star tallied 18 points in the exhibition match, including a clutch trey with 31 seconds left in the clock to push back the gutsy opponents, and slammed one home to cap a masterful showing of Pinoy hoops in the foreign land.

Tamayo said he was excited to showcase his skills during their media availability on Friday, and he successfully displayed it in today's match.

“Sobrang saya, excited ako kasi yung mga makakasama ko dun, mga napapanood ko lang dati,” Tamayo said.

Chinese basketball player Liu Chuanxing was second in contribution with 15 markers, while twin towers Kai Sotto and Greg Slaughter had nine each.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of these All-Star festivities,” Matthew Wright, who delivered eight points, said in their media availability.

“For me, it’s the second year in a row, and I’m very honored and flattered to be a part of it,” he added.

The Scores

Asia All-Stars 127 – Tamayo 18, Liu C. 15, Lee D. 11, Sotto 9, Slaughter 9, Lee S. 8, Wright 8, Adams 8, Parks 7, Ramos 6, Ravena K. 6, Ravena T. 5, Abarrientos 5, Yang 4, Jang 3, Wang 3, Liu J. 2.

Rising Stars 115 – King 30, Kawasada 21, Sadohara 14, Inoue 9, Kakuda 9, Sea 7, Okada 6, Ueda 4, Lio 4, Hachimura 4, Aratani 3, Yamaguchi 2, Yukawa 2, Watanabe 0.

Quarters: 29-26, 59-47, 94-75, 127-115.