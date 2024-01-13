Strong Group takes over Gerflor franchise in PVL

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Strong Group Athletics is embarking on a new journey as the latest to join the Premier Volleyball League.

The team, which took over the defunct Gerflor franchise, announced its entry into the league on Saturday.

As a club also owned by Frank Lao, it will serve as the sister team of the Farm Fresh Foxies.

"We are truly thankful to Frank Lao and Strong Group Athletics for not only helping pay the salaries of the Gerflor Defenders last year but also for taking the bold step of starting a second team in the PVL," PVL President Richard Palou said in a statement.

Gerflor faced internal issues in the 2023 Second All-Filipino last year after failing to pay its players' salaries on time.

"This shows their strong commitment to the development and success of volleyball in the Philippines," he added.

Lao, meanwhile, said it is a "no-brainer" to install another PVL team and claimed it will lead "to more opportunities for Filipino volleyball players and coaches.

"Putting up a second team in the Premier Volleyball League is a no-brainer for us. The PVL has been a consistent source of entertainment for fans of all ages, and we are excited to contribute to the league in whatever way we can," he said.

SGA also expressed support to the volleyball teams of the following schools: University of the East, University of the Philippines, College of Saint Benilde, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran.