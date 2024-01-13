Caitlin Viray and Jolina Dela Cruz. Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Farm Fresh went on a recruiting spree to bolster its campaign in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Leading the pack are former F2 rookie star Jolina Dela Cruz and ex-Choco Mucho opposite spiker Caitlin Viray, who were valuable contributors in their previous teams.

Dela Cruz displayed her scoring prowess in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, bagging a total of 126 points on 112 attacks, six blocks, and eight aces.

Unfortunately, she suffered a right leg injury in a match against PLDT last month which forced her to skip the remaining matches of F2 before its disbandment.

Viray, meanwhile, helped her former team to a silver medal finish in the 2nd All-Filipino

The opposite spiker delivered 56 points on 47 attacks, seven blocks, and two aces played in 18 sets for the Flying Titans last conference.

Also joining the Foxies are former F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Chinnie Arroyo and Ely Kasilag, ex-Chery Tiggo middle blocker Jaycel delos Reyes, UST's Janel Delerio and Ypril Tapia, Galeries' Julia Angeles, and former PLDT player Anj Legacion.

The newcomers will join high-flyer Trisha Tubu, who was at one point the leading scorer of the 2023 Second All-Filipino, former Adamson standout and team captain Louie Romero, and rising star Pia Ildefonso to improve the team's results in the PVL.

Farm Fresh ended up in 13th place in their maiden run in the Invitational and concluded their Second All-Filipino campaign in 10th place after securing its first two franchise wins.