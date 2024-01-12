PBA: Meralco jolts Terrafirma

PBA Images.

MANILA – Meralco is still in the hunt for the last twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

This, as the Bolts electrified Terrafirma, 109-102, on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Bolts leaned on Bong Quinto, who earned Best Player of the Game honors by delivering a 20-point output on 7/14 shooting, five rebounds, and nine assists.

"Gaya ng sinabi ni Coach Luigi (Trillo) sa amin, off-the-bench, as second group, dapat one-hundred percent. At the same time siyempre playoffs na, 'yon na 'yong iniisip namin," Quinto said in the postgame press conference.

"At the same time, may chance na, 'yon nga lang, wala sa kamay namin na makasama sa top 4. Pero 'yon nga, ginawa namin 'yung best namin para makuha namin 'yung panalo ngayon," he added.

Meralco import Shonn Miller had a 29-point, 21-board performance in the victory.

The Dyip, meanwhile, ended their Commissioner's Cup campaign with a 2-9 card.

Stephen Jeffrey Holt led Terrafirma's efforts with 26 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Juan Miguel Tiongson added 21 points, five boards, and five dimes.

Meralco had to survive a late-game scare from Terrafirma – the game was even tied at 98-apiece with 6:20 left in the clock.

But the Bolts, sparked by an Allein Maliksi step-back jump shot, established an 8-0 run to escape the Dyip.

It was still a two-possession ballgame, 106-100, with 2:19 left, but Miller slammed one home to create a 108-100 separation and pushed back Terrafirma's efforts to return in the match.

The Scores:

MERALCO 109 – Miller 29, Quinto 20, Maliksi 15, Newsome 11, Hodge 11, Banchero 10, Black 7, Almazan 4, Bates 2, Rios 0, Caram 0, Pascual 0

TERRAFIRMA 102 – Holt 26, Tiongson 21, Gomez de Liano 15, De Thaey 7, Alolino 7, Sangalang 5, Calvo 5, Ramos 5, Go 3, Olivario 2, Cahilig 2, Mina 2, Camson 2, Miller 0

QUARTERS: 30-31, 59-54, 85-87, 109-102