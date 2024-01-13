NBTC to hold Coaches Convention in March

MANILA -- The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) is bringing back its Coaches Convention after a five-year break.

Filipino coaches from all over the world are expected to attend the three-day session at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and CCF Center from March 21-23.

The convention will coincide with the Smart-NBTC National Finals.

The NBTC will partner with the SBP Coaches Academy, led by decorated mentor Jong Uichico, in the convention.

"It's an honor for the NBTC to partner with the SBP Coaches Academy in this noble endeavor," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano. "We’re happy for the return of the NBTC Coaches Convention since the pandemic happened."

"It's part of our vision to not only focus on the youth, but also the coaches who are their stewards as we hope to mold future leaders through the sport of basketball," he added.

The partnership with the SBP allows the NBTC to extend their offering on a larger scale. The SBP Coaches Academy is also extending its reach to the provinces, with the goal of equipping mentors with the right tools to develop the next generation of Filipino basketball players.

Since 2011, the Coaches Convention has been one of the NBTC's foremost initiatives, engaging with local coaches and introducing them concepts which they could bring over to step up the game in their localities.

Over a thousand coaches participated in the last staging of the convention in 2019, with NBA player Metta World Peace and international coaches Tab Baldwin and Rob Beveridge sharing their insights.