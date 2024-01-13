MMA: Stephen Loman leaves Team Lakay

Former Team Lakay fighter Stephen Loman. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Stephen Loman, currently the No. 2 ranked bantamweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, has left Team Lakay.

Loman announced last week that he will leave the Baguio-based stable after fighting under their banner for a decade. According to "The Sniper," it was an amicable separation.

He did not say which camp he will head to after his split from Team Lakay. Loman has fought for the squad ever since he turned professional in 2012.

"Last January 9, 2024, I had a heart to heart conversation with coach Mark [Sangiao] and during our meeting, I personally thanked him for all the help that he extended [in becoming] a better fighter. Because of his guidance. I am where I am today," Loman said in a Facebook post.

"My departure with Team Lakay is not the end of my MMA career. [It’s] just another chapter of my MMA career and [I’ll] continue to fight under the ONE Championship promotion which has been very supportive of me since day one," he added.

Loman joins former world champions Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario in leaving the squad. Also making their exit from Team Lakay were Lito Adiwang, Danny Kingad, and Jeremy Pacatiw.

Save for Adiwang, all former Team Lakay members are now training at Lions Nation MMA.

While under Team Lakay, Loman was unbeaten from 2016 to 2023. During that stretch, he ruled the bantamweight division in a Middle Eastern MMA promotion, defending his title four times. Then he vacated his belt to challenge himself in ONE Championship.

Loman continued his winning ways in The Home of Martial Arts, scoring three big victories including a dominant decision over former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.