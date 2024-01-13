Kai Sotto focused on Yokohama stint just before resuming NBA dream

Kai Sotto (11) in action for the Yokohama B-Corsairs. (c) B.LEAGUE.



The NBA dream is still alive for Kai Sotto.

But for now, the 7-foot-3 Gilas Pilipinas Center said that he is laser-focused on performing well for the Yokohama B-Corsairs, emphasizing that his goal is to contribute to his new squad.

“Mababait yung teammates ko and mga coaches, [they’re] making sure na maging madali yung adjustments ko,” he told reporters via Zoom on Friday.

“Okay naman so far. I think, hindi ako masyadong nahirapan pag dating ko ng Yokohama kasi very welcoming yung team,” Sotto answered during their media availability when asked about his experience with his second Japan B.League team so far.

“Makakatulong ng malaki yung team ng Yokohama sa’kin, sa improvement ko and development ko, and I think makakatulong rin ako ng malaki para sa team.”

“Mas nahirapan pa ‘ko sa pag lipat ng mga gamit kaysa sa pag-adjust,” he then quipped.

Coming in from the Hiroshima Dragonflies, Sotto, who was dealt to Yokohama, has only appeared in four games so far this season as he sat out in their first assignments due to his recovery from his back injury that he sustained last July in the NBA Summer League.

“Itong first four games ko, medyo parang warm-up pa lang, kasi hindi pa ‘ko nagamit ng matagal ng coach ko kasi nga medyo naiilang pa siya na galing ako sa matagal na break, three months na walang laro,” he shared.

But all of those are already water under the bridge as Sotto is finally healthy now according to him.

“Oo, okay na. Na-sprain lang ako last game, pero okay na, cleared na yung likod ko, healthy na ulit.”

The former Adelaide 36ers center, who currently is posting numbers of 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections in only 11.6 minutes of action, also then went on to share how important this season is as he tries to bounce back from his injury-riddled 2023 season.

“Very important. I think lahat naman ng season na nalaruan ko, very important para sa’kin. Wala naman tayong sinasayang na oras, everyday matters,” said Kai, while also laying down his plans and priorities for this year.

“I think unang una is to stay healthy. Walang injury, walang iniinda kapag naglalaro, yun yung unang una. Pangalawa, just to be better than last year. Naglaro na’ko dito last year, so yun na yung hihigitan ko pa lalo this season,” pointed out Sotto.

He had a sub-par showing in the 2023 FIBA Basktball World Cup, the last time he stepped foot on the hardwood, and playing a factor in that were his injuries.

Sotto only produced 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 rejections in five contests, but now that he’s healthy, he has nothing but optimism in his campaign this year.

“Exciting ‘tong season na ‘to, and I think, magiging exciting ‘tong parating na mga games until the playoffs. Paunti unti, adjustment para sa’kin, sa coach ko, and I think, tuloy tuloy lang.”

Asked about his plans regarding his path to the NBA, here is what he had to say: “Madami, pero ‘di ko muna sasabihin.”

“Focus muna ako sa season na ‘to. Hindi naman mawawala yun, so after na ng season ko na yun aasikasuhin.”

