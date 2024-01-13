JT Marvelous celebrates after their four-set win over the Kurobe AquaFairies. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X [@Marvelous_JT

JT Marvelous overcame a first-set hiccup to defeat the Kurobe AquaFairies and remain perfect in Division 1 of Japan's V.League, Saturday.

Filipina middle blocker Jaja Santiago helped JT Marvelous claim a 25-27, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 triumph at the Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The hard-earned win gave JT Marvelous a 14-0 record in Division 1, while Kurobe fell to 2-12. Santiago had 11 points in the victory on seven kiss, three blocks, and a service ace.

Japanese opposite hitter Yukiko Wada was unstoppable, putting up 24 points on 23 kills, while American reinforcement Andrea Drews contributed 14 points.

As a team, JT Marvelous had 75 kills to Kurobe's 59. However, they also conceded 22 points off their unforced errors that helped the AquaFairies' cause.

Santiago remains the top spiker in the V.League, with an efficiency of 57.2%. She also leads Division 1 in blocks, with an average of 0.84 rejection per set.

Meanwhile, the Denso Airybees absorbed a 13-25, 25-21, 23-25, 14-25 loss against the NEC Red Rockets, also on Saturday.

Jia de Guzman came off the bench in the first and four sets of the defeat that dropped Denso to 7-7 in the season.

JT Marvelous will play the NEC Red Rockets on Sunday, while Denso will try to bounce back against the AquaFairies.