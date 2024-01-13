Ginebra import Tony Bishop Jr. in action against the NLEX Road Warriors in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round game, January 13, 2024 in Legazpi City, Albay. PBA Images.

MANILA – Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has claimed the last twice-to-beat bonus after surviving a late-game scare against the NLEX Road Warriors, 103-99, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday in Legazpi City, Albay.

The Gin Kings have successfully secured Top 4, while NLEX awaits the result of TNT-Phoenix matchup on Sunday for a chance to compete for the number 8 spot.

More details to follow.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 103 – Bishop 27, Standhardinger 18, Malonzo 16, Ahanmisi 13, Pringle 13, J.Aguilar 6, Thompson 4, Pinto 3, Pessumal 3, Tenorio 0

NLEX 99 – Williams-Baldwin 27, Valdez 17, Nermal 15, Semerad 14, Anthony 12, Bolick 8, Rodger 4, Miranda 0

QUARTERS: 31-23, 53-54, 77-82, 103-99