MANILA – Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has claimed the last twice-to-beat bonus after surviving a late-game scare against the NLEX Road Warriors, 103-99, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday in Legazpi City, Albay.
The Gin Kings have successfully secured Top 4, while NLEX awaits the result of TNT-Phoenix matchup on Sunday for a chance to compete for the number 8 spot.
More details to follow.
The Scores:
GINEBRA 103 – Bishop 27, Standhardinger 18, Malonzo 16, Ahanmisi 13, Pringle 13, J.Aguilar 6, Thompson 4, Pinto 3, Pessumal 3, Tenorio 0
NLEX 99 – Williams-Baldwin 27, Valdez 17, Nermal 15, Semerad 14, Anthony 12, Bolick 8, Rodger 4, Miranda 0
QUARTERS: 31-23, 53-54, 77-82, 103-99