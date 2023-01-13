Coaches Pido Jarencio and Bonnie Tan during the NCAA Season 95 finals. ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA -- Bonnie Tan will now be calling the shots for NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA.

Tan, who recently led Colegio de San Juan de Letran to a third straight NCAA men's basketball men's championship, will be taking over the post of Pido Jarencio.

Jarencio, who has been NorthPort's head coach since 2013, will now be the Batang Pier's team manager.

Rensy Bajar is expected to take Tan's post in Letran.

Under Tan, NorthPort is looking to make improvements in the upcoming PBA Governors' Cup.

The Batang Pier has not been able to reach the semis since 2019.

RELATED VIDEO