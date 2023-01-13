Home  >  Sports

M4: Coach Dale, Falcon end world title journey

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2023 04:16 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Falcon coach Dale "Dale" Vitug ended his M4 World Championships journey as the Myanmar squad fell against RRQ Hoshi in the lower bracket knockout stages, 2-3, Friday, at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here. 

A game-ending setup by Vyn (Lolita) sealed the deal for the Indonesian crowd favorites. 

In a battle of Filipino coaching minds, RRQ, coached by fellow Pinoy Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, averted a reverse sweep by the lone Myanmar contender. 

RRQ reeled from a 3-2 loss against reigning world champions Blacklist International. 

They will go up against the winner of the match between Onic Esports and North America's The Valley, which will happen this afternoon. 

Read More:  RRQ Hoshi   Falcon  