M4: Coach Dale, Falcon end world title journey

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Falcon coach Dale "Dale" Vitug ended his M4 World Championships journey as the Myanmar squad fell against RRQ Hoshi in the lower bracket knockout stages, 2-3, Friday, at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

A game-ending setup by Vyn (Lolita) sealed the deal for the Indonesian crowd favorites.

In a battle of Filipino coaching minds, RRQ, coached by fellow Pinoy Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, averted a reverse sweep by the lone Myanmar contender.

RRQ reeled from a 3-2 loss against reigning world champions Blacklist International.

They will go up against the winner of the match between Onic Esports and North America's The Valley, which will happen this afternoon.