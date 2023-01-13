Blacklist International celebrate after their win against Echo Philippines. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (UPDATED) -- Blacklist International on Friday punched the first Grand Finals ticket in the M4 World Championships after beating fellow Pinoys Echo Philippines at the Tennis Indoor Senayan here.

This is their second straight Grand Finals appearance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships after bagging their first title in Singapore in 2021.

Echo held Blacklist to 2 kills in Game 1, while racking up 17 as the Orcas took total control of the map for the first blood.

Using Blacklist's usual Estes-Faramis combo, Echo gave Blacklist a taste of their own medicine in Game 2. But Blacklist managed to come back to even the series.

Echo first reached match point, after yet another dominant play.

But Blacklist managed to get the next two games to clinch the first Grand Finals slot for this year's installment of the ML:BB world championships.

Echo will face the winner of the match between Onic Esports and RRQ Hoshi on Saturday, 7 PM for the last Grand Finals slot.