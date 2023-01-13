B.League: Pinoy-led Asia All Stars impress in win vs Rising Stars

From the Japan B.League Facebook page

Pinoy imports put on a show while leading the Asia All-Stars to a 118-114 win over the B.League Rising Stars on Friday in the Japan B.League All-Star festivities at the Adastria Mito Arena in Mito, Ibaraki, Japan.

Former Phoenix Super LPG star Matthew Wright of the Kyoto Hannaryz fired 14 points including 2 treys to go with his 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Altiri Chiba's Kobe Paras added 12 points including highlight reel slams while Greg Slaughter of Fukuoka tallied 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Nagoya's Ray Parks Jr. sank 3 treys to end up with 11 points and 5 boards and 2 assists and Jordan Heading of Nagasaki connected 3 from the perimeter for 11 points.

The Asia All-Stars led by as much as 20 points at halftime, but had to grind it out when the Rising Stars came back fighting in the next two quarters.

The Asia All-Stars held on to their win.

Taiki Okada of Sendai had 26 points for the Rising Stars while Mikawa's Yudai Nishida added 18 points.