B.League: Jordan Heading places 3rd in All-Star shootout

Nagasaki's Jordan Heading got close to winning the 2023 Japan B.League All-Star Three-point shootout Friday night at the Adastria Mito Arena.

But the Fil-Aussie settled for a third place finish with a total of 17 points behind top placer Takumi Saito and Ryoma Hashimoto.

Nagoya’s Saito fired 19 points from the perimeter to take home the top honor.

Hokkaido's Hashimoto edged Heading with 18 points.

In the Skills Challenge, Shiga's Kiefer Ravena missed the cut and finished fifth overall.

He struggled with his chest pass, hampering his way to finish the course with a time of 29.8 seconds.



Yuki Kawamura of Yokohama won first place with 20.9 seconds, replacing former champion Yuki Togashi of Chiba who completed the course in 24.9 seconds.