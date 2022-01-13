PVL: Petro Gazz lands former Sta. Lucia trio

MANILA, Philippines -- A week after parting ways with several core players, the Petro Gazz Angels have reloaded in time for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Petro Gazz announced late Wednesday that they have signed the former Sta. Lucia trio of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips and Bang Pineda ahead of the 2022 PVL Open Conference, which is tentatively set to start next month.

The three players were quick to find a new team after the Lady Realtors opted to take a break from competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‼️NEW ANGELS ALERT‼️



Finally! Let’s officially welcome 3 of our newest Angels!



Established names in the industry, Aiza Maizo, Mj Phillips and Bang Pineda all #GazzedUp to give us exciting games ahead!! Who’s ready?! 🙌🏼#Refueled2022 pic.twitter.com/qrxIYdFxvM — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) January 12, 2022

They will reunite with setter Djanel Cheng and wing spiker Jonah Sabete, who also decided to join the Angels when Sta. Lucia announced that they will go on a leave of absence from the PVL.

Petro Gazz had signed several new players after the departure of eight key members, including ace libero Kath Arado and top middle blocker Ria Meneses. Also leaving the team were: Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan, Ivy Perez, Jessey de Leon, Mean Mendrez, Alina Bicar and Rica Enclona.

Pineda is expected to shore up the Angels' floor defense along with the comebacking Cienne Cruz, while Phillips and Maizo-Pontillas will form an attacking partnership with Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones, as well as newcomer Nicole Tiamzon.

The Angels finished in third place in the 2021 Open Conference.