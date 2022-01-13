NBA: Hornets win 4th straight, end long skid vs. 76ers

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) celebrates with forward P.J. Washington (25) after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, Terry Rozier added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 on Wednesday.

Miles Bridges contributed 21 points, LaMelo Ball added 13 and Cody Martin had 11 for the Hornets, who won their fourth in a row despite using only eight players.

The Hornets also snapped a 16-game losing streak in the series against the Sixers.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points, marking his eighth straight game with at least 30, and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Sixers.

Furkan Korkmaz contributed 14 off the bench while Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry had 10 each for the Sixers, who had their seven-game winning streak broken.

The Hornets surged to a 64-50 lead at halftime thanks in large part to Hayward's 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-4 on 3-pointers.

Embiid led the Sixers with 16.

Charlotte pulled out to a 20-point advantage early in the third, 70-50, but the Sixers closed within 85-76 at the end of the quarter.

Korkmaz opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run and the deficit was six.

The Hornets scored the next five to quickly extend their lead back to 90-79.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers decided to play Embiid and backup center Andre Drummond together, but the Hornets still controlled the boards overall, 42-33.

When Bridges threw down a dunk with 7:31 left, the Hornets led 94-83.

Drummond missed a pair of free throws, Maxey was long on a trey and Hayward hit a jumper for a 96-83 lead with 5:53 remaining.

The Sixers went on a quick 5-0 spurt anchored by Harris' trey from the wing and the deficit was 96-88.

Following a timeout by the Hornets, Rozier responded with a 3-pointer to give the Hornets an 11-point lead.

Minutes later, Bridges hit a trey to extend the gap to 102-90 with 2:56 left.

Embiid scored on the next possession, but Bridges' driving layup with 1:31 remaining gave the Hornets a 106-94 lead and basically sealed the win.