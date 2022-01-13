



Undefeated Filipino featherweight Mark Magsayo assured his fans he will bring his A game when he meets WBC champion Gary Russell Jr. inside the boxing ring.

Magsayo said he has long waited for this break and will not let this chance go to waste.

"I'm been waiting all this time, so I'll do my best to win this fight.

In this fight, I'm gonna give my best shot," said the proud boxer from Tagbilaran City during their online press conference.

"Magnifico" had to relocate to Los Angeles together with his wife almost two years ago in search for more lucrative fights.

There, he teamed up with Manny Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach to polish his skills.

He finally got his break for the title by gutting out a 10th round knockout victory against Julio Ceja during the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas fight.

"I'm hungry and want this fight. I'm stronger than him, we train everyday in the gym with Coach Freddie. We do a lot of strategy and we'll see in the fight," said Magsayo.

Magsayo is penciled to battle Russell on January 22 in Atlantic City.