Japan's B.League cancels San-En game vs. Shimane

The game between the San-en Neo-Phoenix and the Shimane Susanoo Magic have been cancelled. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



The B.League on Thursday announced the cancellation of the game between the San-en Neo-Phoenix and the Shimane Susanoo Magic, originally scheduled for January 26.

Thirdy Ravena and the NeoPhoenix were set to host Shimane at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, but the game was called off after a Susanoo Magic player returned a positive COVID-19 result.

According to the B.League, a total of 25 players and staff were judged as close contacts of the COVID-19-positive player.

"Until January 24, behavior restrictions will be imposed according to the instructions of the health center," the league said.

This is the third San-En game that has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. Their games against Levanga Hokkaido last January 9 and 10 at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center were also cancelled after a Levanga player tested positive.

They last played on January 3, a 78-68 defeat to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Ravena and the NeoPhoenix will be back in action on January 22 and 23, when they play the Shiga Lakestars at the Hamamatsu Arena.