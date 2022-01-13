Boxing: Russell boasts Magsayo can't hurt what he can't hit

American boxing champion Gary Russell Jr. knows mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo packs power in his fists.

But the defending WBC featherweight king said he isn't worried.

“I feel that he's even handed, I believe he's more dominant with his right hand, though” said Russell in their online press conference.

“But none of that matters if you can’t hit your target, though. If you can't land effectively, it doesn't really matter, it doesn't really matter how hard you can punch.”

This means, Russell will rely on his fast feet and hands when he takes on Magsayo on January 22 in Atlantic City.

The 33-year-old American champion has 31 wins on top of 18 KOs with one defeat.

The knock on Russell is his lack of activity. He has only fought 5 times since winning the crown against Jhonny Gonzales in 2015.

But Russell assured he stays busy in camp.

“We’re grinding in training camp. No matter what, we’re not going to make any excuses or complaints,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO