Basketball: Jack Animam undergoes surgery

Filipina basketball star Jack Animam underwent an operation for a knee injury she sustained recently.

The 6-foot-5 Pinay posted a photo of herself on Instagram story before the surgery.

"Let's get it done. A totally different outfit for me," she said in her caption, referring to the hospital gown she was wearing.

Animam reportedly sustained an ACL tear in her left knee, thereby ending her campaign in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, where she played for Radnicki Kragujevac.

Animam averaged 20 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in Radnicki.

She is expected to be out for at least 6 months.

The injury will likely delay Animam's plans to enter the WNBA Draft and she will miss Gilas Pilipinas Women's Southeast Asian Games title defense in Hanoi, Vietnam.

