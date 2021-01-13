Winning PBA's Top Rookie award means everything to Aaron Black

It's no secret Meralco's Aaron Black worked hard in the recent PBA bubble.

The son of Meralco coach and PBA legend Norman Black notched an average of 7.18 points, 4.09 rebounds, and 2.09 assists while helping the Bolts get their way to the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

This is why he hopes to get the recognition as the league's best rookie in the bubble.

“It’ll mean everything to me. This might be the only bubble conference ever, so for me just to have your name put in the history books that on this year he was the best rookie… I worked so hard for it and it’s something that I would enjoy,” Black said on 2OT.

“I’d be lying to you if I say I don’t want the award. It’s a credit as well to my teammates and coaches because without them I wouldn’t be able to even be in the conversation for that award.”

Other players nominated for the honor are Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino, Alaska center Barkley Ebona, Aris Dionisio of Magnolia, and Terrafirma winger Roosevelt Adams.

If he gets selected as the league's best rookie in the special individual awards, Black will be the lowest draft pick to take home the honor.

Larry Fonacier currently holds that record, winning the Rookie of the Year award after being picked by Red Bull as 14th in the 2005 Annual Rookie Draft.

Black was picked 18th overall in the 2019 PBA Draft.

Black didn't take it negatively, though.

“I worked so hard during the pandemic thinking I have a lot of people to prove wrong... it worked to my advantage in a sense that it pushed me to work even harder.”



