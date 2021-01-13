PVL: PetroGazz add former Petron stars to roster

Ces Molina in action for Petron in the PSL. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- PetroGazz on Tuesday announced that they have signed veterans Remy Palma and Ces Molina to their roster, ahead of the Premier Volleyball League's first season as a professional outfit.

Both Palma and Molina used to play for Petron, one of three teams set to take a leave of absence in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their signings bring the PetroGazz roster to 13 players, just over a week after the team released five members of their core group including veteran middle blockers Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag.

Aside from Molina and Palma, the Angels also added libero Kath Arado, middle blocker Ria Meneses, and spiker Mean Mendrez last week. All three played for Generika Ayala, another team that is taking a leave of absence from the PSL.

The Angels also welcomed coach Yani Fernandez into the fold.

The PVL has yet to announce when it will open its new season. The league turned professional last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



